Jammu University Professor calls Bhagat Singh terrorist: Suspended

The University of Jammu has suspended a professor for referring to freedom fighter a “terrorist”. The professor of political science at the University of Jammu, Tajuddin, referred to Bhagat Singh as a “terrorist” during a lecture. A clipping of the lecture went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

According to a report in The Tribune, Vinay Thusoo, official spokesperson of the university, said professor Manoj K Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, had constituted a high-level committee headed by the senior-most professor of the university, to look into the complaint of students.

Dismissing speculations of his suspension, professor Taj-ud-din told News 18: The V-C has not suspended me but formed a committee to look into the complaint. Since exams are nearing, I have no more classes to teach as of now.”