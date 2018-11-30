K Surendran alleges government conspiracy to keep him inside Jail

BJP state secretary K Surendran alleges that the government was conspiring to keep him inside the prison for this entire Mandala pilgrimage season. The allegation came after the district sessions court rejects his bail plea.

The district sessions court on Friday rejected the bail plea of BJP Kerala general secretary K Surendran in the case related to blocking and allegedly attacking a 52-year-old woman who had come to Sabarimala during Chithira Aattatirunal.

Surendran has six warrants issued against him in Kannur, including old political cases. Surendran was arrested on his way to Sabarimala earlier this month and the rest of the cases were slapped on him later. The latest being a case pertaining to blocking activist Trupti Desai at the Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery.