LPG Cylinders Get a Price Cut. Check Out the New Prices

Consumers of LPG cooking gas can afford a sigh of relief now as Indian Oil Corporation has announced a cut in gas cylinder prices. The company announced that the price of subsidised LPG cylinder in Delhi will be reduced by Rs 6.52 from tomorrow. The non-subsidised LPG cylinder in Delhi will be cheaper by Rs 133.00.

The price reduction comes after six consecutive monthly hikes in rates since June. Prior to this price cut, rates had gone up by Rs 14.13 per cylinder since then.

Indian Oil said that the price has been reduced to reflect a drop in the price of Global crude oil prices.