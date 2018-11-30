Latest NewsIndia

LPG Cylinders Get a Price Cut. Check Out the New Prices

Nov 30, 2018, 07:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

Consumers of LPG cooking gas can afford a sigh of relief now as Indian Oil Corporation has announced a cut in gas cylinder prices. The company announced that the price of subsidised LPG cylinder in Delhi will be reduced by Rs 6.52 from tomorrow. The non-subsidised LPG cylinder in Delhi will be cheaper by Rs 133.00.

The price reduction comes after six consecutive monthly hikes in rates since June. Prior to this price cut, rates had gone up by Rs 14.13 per cylinder since then.

Indian Oil said that the price has been reduced to reflect a drop in the price of Global crude oil prices.

Tags

Related Articles

May 8, 2017, 08:59 pm IST

“No deal took place between me and Kejriwal, Mishra lying” : Satyendar Jain

500 kg marijuana
Mar 15, 2018, 08:54 am IST

500kg of marijuana seized by Anti-Narcotics Cell

mira rajput opens about position
Mar 24, 2018, 06:53 pm IST

Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput opens up about favorite position in bed

This is what Boney Kapoor told Amar Singh on the night of Sridevi’s death!
Feb 25, 2018, 09:41 am IST

A Tribute To The Acting Legend- Sridevi

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close