Major fire broke out at Shah Rukh Khan’s movie shooting set

Nov 30, 2018, 06:20 am IST
Nov 30, 2018, 06:20 am IST

A fire broke out on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan starrer move Zero in Film City, Mumbai on Thursday, reported news agency Press Trust of India quoting police. Around four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to put out the fire.

According to the reports, the fire was caused by a short circuit on the set. A song was being shot on the set when the fire broke out. Shah Rukh Khan was also present when the incident happened, however, he was in his vanity when the fire broke out.

Another actress Alia Bhatt was also present near Zero sets when the fire broke out. It happened around 4:30 pm in the film city and as per the latest reports, the fire was confined to the electric wiring. Two fire engines are in operation to extinguish the fire. It was spanned across an area of 12,000 sq feet.

