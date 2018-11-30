Latest Newscelebrities

Mouni Roy prepares to learn ballet dance: See Pics

Nov 30, 2018, 11:50 am IST
Naagin actress Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram to share her picture while stretching. In the picture, the diva is seen stretching before practising Ballet dancing. Donning a white top paired with black leggings and ballet dance socks. Earlier, she posted an upside-down picture wherein she’s lying on the bed in a black colour cut-sleeves sultry top with black and white checks pants.

And then we stretch… With my best ! @kuldeepshashi

Of sonnets & sunsets … #sundays x


