Parachute snaps mid-air: Paragliding pilot saves tourist with his Life: Video

Paragliding pilot dies after parachute snaps mid-air in West Bengal’s Kalimpong during a flight. He managed to save the tourist with minor injuries with his life.

Pilot Purushottam Timsina and passenger Gaurav Choudhary had set off on the flight on Saturday when the incident took place. The glider ride, which took off from Deolo tourist lodge, was to make a landing at the Ronaldsay Park, The Times of India reported.

In the one-minute clip, Choudhary is seen enjoying the flight moments before something seems to go wrong with the parachute and the duo begins spiralling out of control. However, the pilot holds onto Choudhary, right until the moment of impact and may even have shielded him from the impact. Choudhary survived with a broken leg, but Timsina was killed.