“Police Action Against K Surendran is a misuse of Law”: T.P Senkumar

Nov 30, 2018, 09:23 pm IST
Former D.G.P T.P Senkumar has strongly criticised the police action against K Surendran. He said:

“The action taken against K Surendran is clearly a misuse of law. It is the violation of human rights to arrest him this fashion.  IPS officers have become servants without a spine”.

The former DGP added that Surendran’s relatives should approach high court and Human Rights Commission. Senkumar was speaking in an interview given to Manorama news.

The district sessions court on Friday had rejected the bail plea of  Surendran in the case related to blocking and allegedly attacking a 52-year-old woman who had come to Sabarimala during Chithira Aattatirunal. Surendran has got bail in two other cases.

Meanwhile, BJP state secretary K Surendran alleged that the government was conspiring against him to keep him inside the prison for this entire Mandala pilgrimage season.

