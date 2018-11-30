Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0. within hours of release, got leaked on Tamilrockers

It was known that the High court dissolved more than 12000 illegal websites to prevent the piracy of 2.0. But none could stop the movie getting pirated.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0. within hours of release, 2.0 got leaked on the most notorious pirate site Tamilrockers. And the most surprising element is that the copy that got leaked online is a high-quality HD print which has taken many by surprise.

2.0 released today worldwide amidst huge fanfare and has been receiving great response from all over. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 stars Rajinikanth as Scientist Vaseegaran and Akshay Kumar as the antagonist marking his debut in Tamil cinema while Amy Jackons is seen playing the leading lady. 2.0 released in more than 7000 screens across the globe which includes GCC nations. The approximate collections on day 1 of 2.0’s release is expected to be anywhere between Rs 50-75 crores. 2.0 has released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi across the globe.