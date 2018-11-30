Ranji Trophy: Vishnu Vinod and Sachin Baby Help Kerala Make a Stunning Comeback

Thiruvananthapuram: Madhya Pradesh had Kerala completely on the mat as the home team, at the close of play yesterday, was reeling at 38 for 4 wickets. This was after a dismal first innings score of 63 and Kerala looked all set for a serious embarrassment, after an impressive show against Bengal.

But Captain Sachin baby and Vishnu Vinod turned things around for Kerala with a mammoth partnership of 199. Sachin had scored 143 runs off 211 balls with 17 hits to the fence and 3 of them being sixes. Vishnu Vinod who is unbeaten on 155 has found an able ally in Basil Thampi, who has scored 30 off 49. The lead has swelled to 125 runs and with two days to go, Kerala has given itself a glimmer of hope.

The odds are still stacked in favour of Madhya Pradesh but if the Thampi-Vishnu duo can carry on for two sessions at least, Kerala will really be in with a chance. Kuldeep Sen For Madhya Pradesh picked 3 wickets while Avesh Khan chipped in with 2.