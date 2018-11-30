Royal Enfield launches Thunderbird 500X ABS in India

Royal Enfield has launched Thunderbird 500X with Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) in India. The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X ABS is priced at ? 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is already available for bookings at dealerships.

The Thunderbird 500X is the factory-custom version based on the standard model and gets a younger appeal with more vibrant colours or the fuel tank, flat handlebar, alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. With the price hike for the ABS version, the Thunderbird 500X is also the most expensive single-cylinder offering at present from the manufacturer.

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X does not get any changes. The bike continues to draw power from the same 499 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled fuel-injected engine tuned for 27 bhp and 41 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at rear. Braking duties are handled by discs at either end.

Royal Enfield commenced updating its motorcycle line-up with the Classic 350 Signals Edition in August this year, which was followed up with the Classic 500 and Himalayan motorcycles getting the system.