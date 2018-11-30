Sara Ali Khan reveals that she has a fake Instagram account to like and stalk hot models

Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath. The film’s trailer was released recently and Sara managed to gain a lot of applause for her performance.

The diva has been busy with the promotions of the film and in a recent interview with Film companion’s Anupama Chopra, she spoke about her social media presence and stated that she has a fake Instagram account where she like photos of and stalks hot models.

When asked why she stated that one does not always want everyone one to know what they are liking as sometimes people tend to take screenshots hence she has a fake Instagram account to like and stalk people.



She also stated in the interview that even though she does not have a twitter account yet she will be making her debut soon.

Co-produced by Abhishek and Ronnie Screwvala, Kedarnath is slated to release on December 7.