State-Owned News Channel in China Shows PoK as Part of India

A Chinese news channel has depicted Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of India for the first time, said media reports. State-owned CGTN Television used the map while showing the November 23 attack on China’s consulate in Karachi, Pakistan.

CGTN showed the entire J-K as part of India; the area marked as Pakistan in the map did not include PoK. Although it is unclear whether this move was intended by the Chinese government, it could signal a change of stance by Beijing, said reports.

According to The Times of India, the CGTN has fixed templates for maps and staff cannot make changes themselves. So the decision to use a different map to report on the consulate attack must have come from higher authorities.

The timing of the move is also significant, coming as it does just a couple of weeks ahead of the joint drill to be conducted by India and China’s militaries on December 10. However, the daily said that observers have warned that this one-off deviation from the norm should not be seen as a change in China’s official policy.

The move could also have implications for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). India has protested against the project of CPEC, saying that the corridor violates India’s sovereignty.