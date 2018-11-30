This is How BBC Reported the Arrest of Rehana Fathima and It Might Shock You

Rehana Fathima who made an unsuccessful attempt to enter Sabarimala was arrested by Pathanamthitta police a few days ago.

The Pathanamthitta Police had filed a case against Rehana Fathima on October 22 for allegedly attempting to spread religious hatred. On 30 October, Rehana moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail, after the Pathanamthitta police on 22 October filed a case against Rehana for putting up social media posts that are communally divisive in nature.

It was Radhakrishna Menon from Kottayam who filed a case against Rehana. She is currently in jail and the incident has caught the attention of media worldwide. BBC has reported the same and It seems that the media had a tough time understanding the culture and system of India. BBC titled the article as “India activist held for ‘explicit’ thigh photo”.

“An Indian woman who made an unsuccessful attempt last month to enter one of Hinduism’s holiest temples has been arrested and charges against her include “exposing her thigh” in a photograph she posted on Facebook while dressed as a pilgrim,” says the report.

BBC also says that Hinduism regards menstruating women as unclean.”Hinduism regards menstruating women as unclean and bars them from participating in religious rituals. The shrine management says the ban on women is also because the temple deity Lord Ayyappa was a bachelor”.

The media has made an extensive report of the issue and the rest of the article is quite factual in its reporting. But it seemed that BBC did not comprehend the indian sensitivity and sense of pluralism the way it should have.