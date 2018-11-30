This Meizu Phone is Set For an Indian Launch. Know All About It

Meizu is planning a comeback into the Indian smartphone market and BGR India recently reported that the company could launch two new budget devices including the Meizu 16th smartphone as part of its new strategy.

The Meizu 16 is powered by octa-core (4×2.8GHz + 4×1.7GHz) processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that cannot be expanded. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Meizu 16 packs a 12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.55-micron) primary camera and a 20-megapixel (f/2.6, 1.0-micron) secondary camera on the rear and a 20-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Meizu 16 runs Flyme OS on top of Android 8.0 Oreo, and sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

While the Meizu 16 price in China starts at CNY 2,698 (around Rs. 27,100) for the base 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, the Meizu 16 Plus has a starting price tag of CNY 3,198 (roughly Rs. 32,100). We could expect the phone to compete with the OnePlus 6T ? 37,999 in India. We’ve learnt that the smartphone will be launched as the Meizu M16th in India.