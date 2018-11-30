KeralaLatest News

Today’s Petrol Price In Thiruvananthapuram

Nov 30, 2018, 08:41 am IST
Less than a minute
petrol
petrol prices rises

Petrol Price In Thiruvananthapuram Today: The price of Petrol in Thiruvananthapuram is at Rs 76.82 per litre Today.

As on June 2017, Petrol prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method. Petrol and diesel rates are revised at 06:00 a.m. every day. Before this prices were revised every fortnight. Various factors impact the price of fuel. These include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues, demand for fuel, and so on. When international crude oil prices gain, prices in India move higher. Price of fuel includes excise duty, value added tax (VAT), and dealer commission. VAT varies from state to state. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and VAT, the retail selling price of the petrol gets nearly doubled.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 29, 2018, 02:00 pm IST

Honor all set to launch 8C in India Today: See Specs

Aug 9, 2018, 08:18 am IST

Indian Army soldier’s stunning dance steps goes viral on internet : Watch Video

police
May 4, 2018, 12:14 pm IST

Police officer sexually assaults minor

Nov 7, 2018, 03:22 pm IST

Yogi Adityanath’s big announcement ,“Grand statue dedicated to Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya”

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close