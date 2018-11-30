Latest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Will PM Modi attend Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception?

Nov 30, 2018, 11:48 am IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra and International singing sensation Nick Jonas are soon going to join the ‘newly-wedded’ clan and wedding festivities are currently going on in Jodhpur. The much-in-love couple will reportedly tie the knot on December 2 as per Hindu tradition and then a day later as per Christian tradition.

The stunner of an actress will reportedly wear Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla for her wedding and a Ralph Lauren for her Christian wedding. The duo will also exchange their dazzling Tiffany & Co. Bands.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be gracing the couple’s Delhi reception. The report further states that other politicians too have been invited for the same.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 4, 2017, 08:06 am IST

Dubai to reduce traffic fines.

Oct 29, 2017, 04:43 pm IST

Oxford adds news 70 Indian words to it’s vocabulary

priya-varrier-not-use-mobile-phone
Mar 15, 2018, 04:28 pm IST

This is why Priya Varrier does not use a mobile phone

British Airways
May 28, 2017, 01:16 pm IST

This airline shuts down UK flights after massive IT failure

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close