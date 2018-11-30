Will PM Modi attend Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception?

Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra and International singing sensation Nick Jonas are soon going to join the ‘newly-wedded’ clan and wedding festivities are currently going on in Jodhpur. The much-in-love couple will reportedly tie the knot on December 2 as per Hindu tradition and then a day later as per Christian tradition.

The stunner of an actress will reportedly wear Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla for her wedding and a Ralph Lauren for her Christian wedding. The duo will also exchange their dazzling Tiffany & Co. Bands.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be gracing the couple’s Delhi reception. The report further states that other politicians too have been invited for the same.