“Will Seek Legal Remedies If Deepa Nishanth Doesn’t Admit Copying My Poem”: Kalesh

Poet Kalesh, it seems has given an ultimatum to Deepa Nishanth. Kalesh said that if Deepa Nishanth doesn’t admit to copying his poem, he will seek legal ways against her. He mocked that Deepa She is in the plight of being forced to prove that a poem written 7 years ago by Kalesh as her own.

“Deepa Nishanth’s stand on the issue is sad, despite having stolen my lines and made it worse. It was a friend who sent me the poem published in the A.K.P.C.T magazine via WhatsApp. I was shocked to see it. When I saw that someone Like Deepa who enjoys a celebrity status has got my poem published in her name, I thought someone had used it to frame her. So I waited to see what her response would be. But by yesterday I realised that she had denied all allegations against her and that she has been sending vague replies claiming the poem as her own. This made me sad,” said Kalesh.

He added that it is sad that a poet, 8 years after publishing the poem has to go to the extent of proving it as his own.

It was a poem written in 2011 by Kalesh titled “Angeneyirikke Marichu poya Njan/Ne” which was allegedly copied by Deepa Nishanth in the AKPCT magazine. Deepa said that it was a poem she wrote before a long time and that she is helpless that she has no proof to prove herself.

Deepa was accused before of similar charges of copying others work. Writer Ajith Kumar had said that his work “Ottathulli Peythu” was copied by Deepa with the title “Ottamara Peythu” by Deepa Nishanth.