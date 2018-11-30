Your Daily Horoscope For November 30, 2018

Check out the horoscope predictions on our website!

Aries

Today, you will focus your lens on the one you’ve taken a fancy to! You are high on energy, but low on a commitment to work. It won’t be surprising if your bosses are miffed. But still, says Ganesha, it’s a day of flowers and love notes.

Taurus

There ain’t no mountain high enough and there ain’t no valley deep! Today, you will find yourself on an invincible run. You might be your own worst enemy today, if you waste your effort and energy for unproductive purposes. Overall, it is smooth sailing today and Ganesha advises you to stay focussed.

Gemini

Today, your emotions will cloud your ability to reason. You may try to find a refuge in devotional and spiritual activities. A visit to a couple of religious places may help you restore your peace of mind. A laid-back mindset will work wonders for you today.

Cancer

Today is a fabulous day for your love life. Your happiness may make a few people go green with envy, but they can do you or your relationship no harm, so ignore them. However, it may be important for you to make sure that you safeguard your reputation.

Leo

Though God is benevolent, it is but necessary that we reciprocate the magnanimity of the Almighty through our actions. So wake up today with a little prayer on your lips. Make it a point to visit a temple for some peace of mind. The other alternative is to do a small pooja at home. Connect with your spiritual side through meditation and find peace with yourself, says Ganesha.

Virgo

Today will be a pleasant day full of surprises and unforeseen changes. You may go for a long drive with your beloved. The trip will be very interesting and will calm your frayed nerves. All in all, Ganesha says, it is an optimistic and happy day, so go ahead and get the best out of it.

Libra

Today promises to be a busy day that will keep you occupied. You may also engage in written correspondence to re-establish some old contacts. Ganesha doesn’t rule out optimum use of the phone for this purpose. When it comes to the work front, Ganesha predicts you will be asked to bring order to the workplace.

Scorpio

Be vigilant; keep your eyes and ears open for all the events happening around you, says Ganesha. Your intuition is trying to tell you something, trust it. Think and act positively, the rest would fall in place.

Sagittarius

A demanding day today, as you find yourself in charge of arranging and attending high-voltage meetings. Those dealing in stock and share will have profitable returns in the afternoon. But don’t count your chickens before they hatch, says Ganesha. Wait till the evening to count those wads of notes.

Capricorn

As the day begins, you may get a strong urge to leave everything and set off on a backpacking trip. So strong the wanderer in you may be now that it may even momentarily take over the famed Goat caution. Yet alas, this being only a fleeting moment, you may soon don your dapper avataar, and head to work. If nothing else, at least, loosen your tie at the end of the day and head to a dance floor. In short, live a little, winks Ganesha.

Aquarius

You are disappointed and you seek solace in spirituality. Don’t run away from the problems; rather face them with strength and confidence, advises Ganesha, to bring your life back on track. With patience and belief in the Almighty, you will be sail through the storm. Understand that challenges are a part of everyone’s life.

Pisces

You will display kindness and generosity today and will do your best to help anyone in-ness. At work you will receive praise for the efforts that you’ve put in and your dedication will be validated. Even though you intend to give utmost importance to your family, this intention will trail in the shadow of pending work which will require long hours. Find a way to balance your professional and personal life to avoid any conflict, says Ganesha.