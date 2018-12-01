Amit Shah alleges that Rahul Gandhi is insulting slain Army soldiers

BJP President Amit Shah hit back at Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Shah came forward with severe criticism against the Congress chief’s accusation on ‘Surgical Strike’. Shah alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s opinion that the 2016 surgical strike across the LoC was conducted to win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is insulting slain Army soldiers.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi took revenge for Army martyrs. Rahul Gandhi is saying that surgical strike was conducted to win Uttar Pradesh election. You insult the martyrs of the country. You could not even show some courage,” Shah said at a public meeting in Phalodi town of Jodhpur district in Rajasthan. Shah said that today Army jawans have developed a sense of pride that their government is standing behind them rock solid.

Earlier addressing a public meeting at Udaipur in poll-bound Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the surgical strike was made public as the BJP was fighting elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Hitting out at the Congress, Shah said, “On one hand there is a troop of patriots under the leadership of Narendra Modi and on the other hand there is a troop which doesn’t have a leader, policy and principles.”

He also took a dig at Gandhi’s party for not declaring its chief ministerial candidate and wondered how can an “army” win which has not been able to finalize its leader.