Asus Rog Phone Launched in India. Check Out the Specs

Gaming phones have quite a cult following like there was for Ncage and Asus, it seems wants a piece of that cake. Asus ROG gaming smartphone was first unveiled globally by the company’s gaming brand Republic of Gamers (ROG) at Computex 2018 in June this year.

The Asus ROG Phone price in India has been set at Rs. 69,999. It comes in a lone 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant in the country. The phone will be available exclusively via Flipkart, as revealed earlier, from today (November 29) itself. The company is touting no-cost EMI offers (6,9, and 12 months). Other launch offers include Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection plan for Rs. 999.

The most notable features of the Asus ROG Phone include ultrasonic AirTrigger touch sensors, a gamer-centric design with side-mounted ports optimised for landscape-mode, an AMOLED display with HDR visuals, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time.

Not only does the ASUS ROG phone come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, it comes with the fastest speed-binned Snapdragon 845, overclocked to an impressive 2.96GHz. Coupled with the Adreno 630 GPU, the ROG GameCool vapor-chamber cooling, and detachable AeroActive cooler, you can get up to five times the duration for peak performance.