Latest NewsPolitics

BJP is an ‘ATM’ of development, Congress is an ‘ATM’ of lies, says Amit Shah

He said the saffron party was a "development ATM", where problems were resolved once it was brought to notice.

Dec 1, 2018, 06:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP president Amit Shah compared the Congress with an automated teller machine (ATM), saying that it was a machine of “lies”.

“The Congress is an ATM of lies, whereas the BJP is an ATM of development,” Shah said, while addressing an election rally in Balotara town in Rajasthan’s Barmer district.

He said the saffron party was a “development ATM”, where problems were resolved once it was brought to notice.

Asking the Congress to clear its stand on the Ayodhya dispute, the BJP chief said: “I want to make it clear that the BJP wants to build a grand Ram temple at the earliest (at the disputed site).”

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 19, 2018, 08:19 am IST

Miss World Manushi Chhillar is ready for Bollywood and here’s proof: See Pics

amit-shah-is-confident-that-bjps-victory-in-this-state-will-be-bigger-than-the-one-in-tripura
Apr 5, 2018, 07:17 pm IST

Amit Shah is confident that BJP’s victory in this state will be bigger than the one in Tripura

Dec 9, 2017, 07:41 am IST

Amit Shah’s request to party workers in an audio clip: a new idea of vote canvassing

This country removes restrictions on non-Qatar owned oil tankers
Jun 9, 2017, 01:57 pm IST

This country removes restrictions on non-Qatar owned oil tankers

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close