Check Out Today’s Petrol, Diesel Prices in India

On the back of a consistent decrease in crude oil rates, the price of petrol has been cut by Rs 9.60 per litre and diesel by Rs 7.56 in the last six weeks. State-run fuel retailers decreased the price by Petrol price by over 30 paise across major cities while diesel too continued the downward trend.

According to the Indian Oil Corp data, petrol was priced at Rs 72.53 (decreased by 34 paise) per litre in the national capital on Thursday.

Petrol prices declined to Rs 78.09 (decreased by 34 paise) per litre in Mumbai, Rs 74.55 (decreased by 33 paise) in Kolkata and Rs 75.26 (decreased by 36 paise) in Chennai on Thursday.

The price of diesel in Delhi was down at Rs 67.35 (decreased by 37 paise) per litre. Similarly, prices of diesel in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai declined to 70.50 (decreased by 39 paise) per litre, Rs 69.08 (decreased by 49 paise) and Rs 71.12 (decreased by 40 paise) a litre respectively.