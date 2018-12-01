“Controversies are only temporary. No one can harm Sabarimala”: TDB President

Travancore Dewasom President A. Padmakumar says that the current controversies are only temporary and these controversies will not affect or harm Sabarimala. “Controversies are a part of every Mandala-Makaravilakku season. There were controversies in the name of Mullaperiyar and security. But nothing can harm

Sabarimala”, he said.

Padma Kumar is the great-grandson of Ananthakrishna Iyer, the head priest of Sabarimala from 1907 to 1921. Ananthakrishna Iyer is the grandfather of his mother. He remembered that his association with Sabarimala started in 1968. He was a journalist and newspaper agent based in Sabarimala from 1968 to 1983.

“After I took charge as Devaswom Board President, floods hit which was followed by Sabarimala women entry issue. But in a sense, I consider these problems to be positive. It must have been Lord Ayyappa’s wish to bring someone to that position who is able to face crisis situations. Personally, I had to face a lot of allegations and attacks. There is an emotional aspect for my responsibilities in Sabarimala”, he added.