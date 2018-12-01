Goa CM Parrikar meets BJP MLAs

BJP MLA’s met with ailing CM Manohar Prrikar. Later MLA’s said that the Cheif Minister is “recovering well” and in a position to carry on his professional duties.

“He individually asked each MLA about the difficulties they face and suggested resolutions to bottlenecks Whenever they cropped up,” Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho told reporters after attending Saturday’s meeting at Parrikar’s residence. “Just because he is recovering does not mean he can suggest solutions and carry on with official work,” Godinho said. The minister said that Parrikar’s health has “improved much”.

Parrikar is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York, and Delhi for nearly nine months.

He returned from New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on October 14 and has not moved out of his private residence for any official event since.

The Opposition, as well ruling coalition allies have been demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister, claiming that the administration has come to a standstill due to Parrikar’s absence.

Saturday’s meeting comes ahead of a scheduled hearing at the Panaji High Court in which the state government is expected to file its response to a petition admitted in the court last month, which sought a public disclosure of

Parrikar’s health, on the grounds that he held a public office.

The Congress next week is also expected to launch a fortnight-long, statewide agitation demanding the replacement of Parrikar as Chief Minister on health grounds.