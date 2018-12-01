Home Minister Rajnath Singh announces ‘Special Pan-India Emergency App’ for women safety

Rajnath Singh announced a pan-India single-number emergency mobile app and said it will have a special women safety feature to get immediate assistance from police and volunteers.

A ‘SHOUT’ feature has been made available exclusively for women in the ‘112 India’ mobile app which is connected to the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), he said while launching the service in Nagaland.

The home minister said using the ‘SHOUT’ feature, women in distress will able to seek immediate assistance from nearby registered volunteers as well as from the Emergency Response Centre.

“This app will assist the first responders in locating and tracking the woman in distress using GPS for effective response,” he said.

The home minister said nearly half of India’s population are women and the country in which women are safe, is strong and no one can stop the development of that country.

Singh said to ensure the safety and security of women, the government has taken various initiatives, which include the creation of women safety division and fast-track courts to deal with sexual assault related cases.