Huge Blast In Intercity Express Train , Several Injured

An explosion has been reported from one of the coaches of Kamakhya -Dekargaon Intercity Express in Udalguri. According to media reports, 3 people have been injured in this blast.

The explosion was reported at Harisinga railway station around 7.04 pm, a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said. The source further revealed that three people were injured while one of the victims who was critical has been rushed to a hospital. Railway and police officials have rushed to the site which is situated around 95 km from Guwahati, the PTI reported.

The cops have started the investigation, however, it has not been ascertained whether the explosion was caused by a grenade or an improvised explosive device (IED).

More details awaited….