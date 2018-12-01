Is that me? can it handle it? The wait is over the new JAWA is here!

Czechoslovakian creation, the Jawa motorcycles has made a big bang comeback. As per the reports, the company has taken the dealership offer from Mahendra group of companies which is a Mumbai based conglomerate. “we soon will be launching the Jawa incarnates from the eve of this year or in the next year startup” said Anand Mahendra, who is the chairman of Mahendra group of companies.

The company has announced three powerful machines incorporated two-wheelers, naming The Jawa, The Jawa forty-two and the Perak. The Jawa 42 variant will be the least expensive model and the most affordable one with a cost of 1.55 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The second variant The Jawa will cost 1.66 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The last variant which is a bobber customized version will have an amount of 1.89 lakh ex-showroom. The launch of perak is postponed to next year as per the reports.

The Jawa has made a comeback reincarnating the old 90’s versions. But the Jawa 42 comes up with a new retro design, they call it the modern Jawa. These Jawa motorcycles with 293cc, 27 horsepower bhp and with a twin exhaust will bring a great competition for classic 350 variants of Royal Enfield motorcycles. The Royal Enfield bullet lovers who once ruled the streets without any rivals for the past few years have to face stubborn competition now. The arrival of Jawa has made shivering anxiety to bullet owners, many reporters say. The mocking trailer which Jawa has made recently points out to this. ” Is that me? can it handle it? clearly refers Royal Enfield motorcycles sarcastically.

Bookings for Jawa had begun from November 15th. You can simply visit the website and book your Jawa. You will be charged 5000 Rs against the fare for a booking fee. The bike which had set its departure in the early ’90s still holds great reviews in the Indian market.