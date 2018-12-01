K.Surendran’s arrest is illegal: T.P.Senkumar

Former DGP T.P.Senkuamr severely criticized the government on Sabarimala women entry issue. The arrest of BJP state general secretary K.Surendran made him arrogant.

K.Surendran’s arrest is against human rights. The arrest itself is illegal. The way he is treated and taking him all around the state for producing in various courts is an act of human right violation, said T.P.Senkumar. Surendran’s family should approach the Human Rights Commission and also the High Court, he added.

The IPS officers working in Kerala are now devoid of backbones and also has become slaves. There are many cases against many political leaders including ministers, but no action is done on these cases. The officers must remember one thing that misleading the judiciary is offense and even the officers can be punished, the former DGP said.