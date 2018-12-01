Love unconditionally, its good for health, a new study reveals!

A new study has now proven that love is not a mere relation. Yes, surprisingly getting engaged in love with your opposite sex stimulates 12 cerebral portions in your brain and this in turns help your brain to function properly.

The famous university from Virginia has confirmed regarding the same. Dopamine and oxytocin released from brain cells control the romantic reactions and regulates them. Apart from giving romantic inclinations, these hormones also regulate stress, anger a, d anxiety from us.

Dopamine is one among the most important hormones released by brain cells. It plays an important role in mood swings and helps to keep one happy. People with lesser dopamine level will be more prone to get affected from Parkinson disease a study reveals.

It is published in the famous book that hugging that person whom we love will lower the risks of blood pressure and heart attack considerably.