Narendra Modi doesn’t understand  the foundation of Hinduism : Rahul Gandhi

Dec 1, 2018, 03:01 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his knowledge about Hinduism, claiming that the Prime Minister does not even understand the “foundation of Hinduism.”  While campaigning in Rajasthan today, Gandhi asked, “What kind of a Hindu is PM Modi?”

Addressing a public gathering in poll-bound Rajasthan, Gandhi said, “What is the essence of Hinduism? What does the Gita say? That knowledge is with everybody, knowledge is all around you. Every living being has knowledge. Our PM says he is a Hindu but he doesn’t understand foundation of Hinduism. What kind of a Hindu is he?”  The Congress chief also slammed PM Modi for turning military asset into a “political asset.”

Speaking in Udaipur, Gandhi claimed that the Army had conducted three surgical strikes during the Manmohan Singh government, just like 2016 strike, however, the government did not reveal the news in public as the Army wanted it to remain a “secret.” He said, “Do you know that like Mr Narendra Modi’s surgical strike, Manmohan Singh ji did that 3 times? When Army came to Mr Manmohan Singh and said we need to retaliate against Pakistan for what they’ve done, they also said we wanted to be secret, for our own purposes.”

