Newly-wed couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Visit Siddhivinayak Temple: See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood.

Recently got married and after hosting two wedding receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively, they are all set to hot yet another one in Mumbai on December 1 which is going to be a star-studded affair. And, ahead of the celebrations, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stepped out with their family to Siddhivinayak Temple.

Take a look at the pictures below: