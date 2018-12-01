Latest Newscelebrities

Newly-wed couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Visit Siddhivinayak Temple: See Pics

Dec 1, 2018, 11:56 am IST
Less than a minute

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood.

Recently got married and after hosting two wedding receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively, they are all set to hot yet another one in Mumbai on December 1 which is going to be a star-studded affair. And, ahead of the celebrations, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stepped out with their family to Siddhivinayak Temple.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third partyimage reference

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 9, 2018, 11:32 pm IST

Hole in the Road Reveals Historic structures Underneath. Watch video

Nov 28, 2018, 04:52 pm IST

Telangana elections: Chandramukhi, the transgender candidate of CPM goes missing

Dec 6, 2017, 10:25 pm IST

New born baby wrongly declared ‘dead’ by hospital, finally dies

Oct 25, 2018, 10:58 am IST

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spotted together at Airport: See Pics

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close