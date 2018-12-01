NSS Withdraws From the Meeting Called by Chief Minister to Discuss Sabarimala Issue

Thiruvananthapuram: NSS has withdrawn from the meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the Sabarimala Young women’sentry. NSS said that it will clarify its decision after the core committee meeting.

The government action at Sabarimala had irked NSS. The organisation’s latest statement confirms the fact that Government has so far not been able to compromise with NSS. The meeting will be held today at 3 pm at Government Guest House, Thycaud.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier said that organisations that follow Renaissance values should stand together and that is why a meeting is being called. He added that attempts have been made to take our society back into the time before Renaisance by manipulating Sabarimala issue.