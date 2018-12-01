Police catches the thief who slept in between the theft

The incident happened in Russia where the culprit who had been stealing accidentally went for a sleep during his theft. The thief who took a break in between sits in a chair nearby and accidentally fell down to sleep.

The robber broke into a company which was running on the third floor of a building through window panes with the help of equipment which he had with him. He got into the office and started stealing.

Around 2,100 dollars had been taken into his custody. Inbetween he decides to take a break and finds a chair comfortable. Being tired he fell asleep unknowingly.

It was the security guard who was watching the security camera spotted the thief first. He informed the police and the case was registered. The thief was still in his sleep when the police came.

The police authority said they have been looking for the culprit for the past few days.