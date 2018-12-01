Rahul Gandhi confused about his religion and caste,says Sushma Swaraj

Union Minister Sushma Swaraj launched a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, stating that Gandhi and his party are confused about his religion and caste.

While addressing media in Jaipur in poll-bound Rajasthan, Swaraj said: “Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not know the meaning of being a Hindu. He said that because Rahul and Congress are confused about his own religion and caste. For years, the party presented him as a secular leader but near polls when they realised that Hindus are in majority, they created his new image.”

Further sharpening her attack on the Congress president, she added, “We came to know that he is a ‘Janeudhari Brahmin’ but I did not know that the knowledge of this ‘Janeudhari Brahmin’ has increased so much that we will now have to learn the meaning of Hindu from him. God forbid that day when we will have to learn something like that from Rahul Gandhi.”

Addressing a rally in Udaipur earlier on Saturday, the Congress chief had said Prime Minister Modi lacks knowledge about the foundation of Hinduism. “What is the essence of Hinduism? What does the Gita say? That knowledge is with everybody, knowledge is all around you. Every living being has knowledge. Our Prime Minister says he is a Hindu but he doesn’t understand the foundation of Hinduism. What kind of a Hindu is he,” he had asked.