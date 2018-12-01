Sabarimala Annadananm controversy is baseless: A. Padmakumar

The controversy about Annadanam at Sabarimala is baseless, says Travancore Dewasom Board president A.Padmakumar. Earlier the board has decided to outsource the Annadanam to a pro-RSS organization. This decision has ignited criticism from various sources.

The board has decided to conduct food offering camps at Sabarimala, Pampa, Nilakkal, Panthalam, and Chengannoor. This is facilitated so that Ayyappa devotees coming from different places can get food easily. It will take at least Rs. 7 crores in order to make food available round the clock, while the board has only 2 crores in hand. Many have come forward to co-operate with the board on this. The board follows all the rules and guidelines while co-operating with different organizations. One can donate money or items. The TDB has done nothing illegal. The cost of Annadanam was Rs. 22 lakhs in 2015-16 and Rs. 88 lakhs in 2016-17. Last year it came down to Rs. 35 lakhs. The people who are raising their voice now should enquire why the cost went up in 16-17, explained the board president.

He also explained that the board is not going to do any unwanted constructions at Sabarimala. There is no need for unnecessary constructions at Sabarimala. Board won’t allow any more such constructions here. Basic needs like the toilet, drinking water, and food should be met. All extension building should be demolished. The traditional ‘Manikinar’ should be reinstated. There are plans to renovate ‘Basmakulam’.

The construction of a bridge that connects Pampa hilltop to Ganapathi Temple will begin soon. Starting this January, the project will be completed in 18 months. The expected cost is Rs. 25 crores. There won’t be any other permanent constructions at Pampa. There are also plans to construct an environment-friendly ropeway from Hilltop to Manimandapam which will facilitate the transport necessary items to Sabarimala. Diesel vehicles will only be allowed till Nilakkal. Battery electric vehicles will be deployed to Sabarimala. Chengannur will be made into a pilgrim shelter. The project will cost Rs. 18.5 crores. The initial phase will be completed using funds from KIIFB.