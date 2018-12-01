Latest Newscelebrities

Sunny Leone created buzz on the internet with her latest Instagram post: VIDEO

Dec 1, 2018, 01:25 pm IST
Sunny Leone has again created a buzz on the internet with her latest Instagram post. The video is a trailer for her upcoming makeup studio Star Struck by SL, in which, Sunny Leone has shared some beauty tips and told her female fans that how to apply the makeup on eyeshadows.

Sunny Leone captioned her latest post, “Here is a sneak preview of upcoming #StarsStruckbySL eyeshadows! So excited.”

 

Here is a sneak preview of upcoming @starstruckbysl Eye shadows ! So excited ? #LaunchingSoon #StarStruckbySL

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

