These Fashion trends could harm you..!

High Heels

As much as they are loved by women, high heels are also painful. They also pose certain health risks that are hard to ignore in the long run. Dr Rahul Shah, orthopaedic surgeon, Bhatia Hospital, says, “ High heels typically lack shock absorption, which can lead to local callosities. These conditions can become quite serious if you don’t give your feet a chance to heal. As your heel rises up in a high-heeled shoe, weight is transferred more to your forefoot. Wearing heels too often can also lead to metatarsalgia, which is a painful type of inflammation that occurs in the ball of the foot as a result of repeated pressure on the metatarsal bone (bones in the ball of the foot). High heels can also lead to pain in the front of the knee. They can also cause sprains. Back pain is another issue associated with high heels.”

Toxic Fabrics

Chemically treated fabrics such as acrylic, nylon and rayon are not summer-friendly, and it is best to avoid wearing them in Mumbai’s hot, humid weather. Dr Shuba Dharmana, dermatologist, says, “Synthetic fabrics such as polyester, nylon and rayon are made with the highest concentration of toxic chemicals, which are harmful for the skin. Also, these fabrics don’t let your skin breathe and trap sweat, which can lead to accumulation of bacteria, odour and other diseases.”

Corset

Women have been wearing corsets for ages, to achieve the hourglass figure and a perfectly cinched waistline. But wearing tight-fitting corsets only risk our health. Dr Shah explains, “A tightly worn corset can cause perspiration which may lead to irritation, dry skin and even numbness over the long term. The stomach may shift beyond the level of diaphragm leading to increased chances of heartburn and acid reflux. Digestion may become difficult due to the compression of corset over the abdomen area. A tight corset also results in decrease in oxygen intake causing breathlessness.”

Skinny Jeans

Who doesn’t love their pair of skinny jeans? But it’s also a known fact that they can be highly uncomfortable to wear. Wearing them for prolonged periods also have their own cons. Dr Shah says,” Skinny jeans can cause local fungal infection in the groin area as tight-fitting clothing traps moisture from sweat, creating an ideal environment for fungus to grow. In males, it can cause pressure on the testicles resulting in low sperm count and sometimes even testicular torsion – a condition caused due to rotation of the testis. Skinny jeans can also cause numbness or pain in the outer thigh leading to neuralgia. Tight clothing can cause more blood to pool in the legs or slow down the blood flow. They can also put excessive pressure upon the lower abdomen.

Heavy Earrings

They really complement attires but they also cause wear and tear of the earlobe piercing and could lead to stretching of the earlobe, if worn regularly and for longer hours. Dr Rinky Kapoor, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermatosurgeon, says, “Heavy earrings can cause strain on the ear lobules. The piercing in the ear lobules can enlarge, which can lead to tearing. Occasionally, even if the earlobe is stitched up surgically, there is a formation of a thick, itchy scar called ‘keloid’ which can keep increasing in size. There is no effective treatment for the same and one may have to live with it forever.”