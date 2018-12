The film 98 always brought nostalgia about school love stores. Now the protagonist of the film none other than Vijay sethupathi have come up, revealing about his first love

” It was during my school days especially in my 4th standard that i started loving a girl. It was my friend who told me it is nothing but love. It was then that I came to hear the word love. ” he says

My Janu is a fourth class student and like I the film but now i don’t even remember her name he added