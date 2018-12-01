What kind of a Hindu is Modi? asks Rahul Gandhi

When BJP tires to score votes in Loksabha election evoking Hindu feelings, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has now come up with new tactics. Rahul asks whether Prime Minister Modi know anything about Hinduism.

Rahul was addressing the rally conducted in Rajasthan and it was here where he raised such kind of question during his speech.

It has been said that Rahul Gandhi has now come up with new tuition classes for Modi. Rahul asks what kind of a Hindu is Modi. Rahul says there has been a considerable amount of decline in the grace of Hinduism these days.

In the speech he has asked Modi to learn what Bagavathgeetha is about.”Our prime minister says he is a Hindu? What kind of Hindu is he? Everyone has knowledge. You too have been surrounded by the same. Though our Prime Minister claims he is a Hindu he knows nothing about Hindu religion. ‘ Rahul says

BJp leader Sambeet Patra once criticized Rahul on behalf of his religious beliefs when Rahul visited a temple in Madhya Pradesh.