AAP leader brutally thrashes man in presence of police : Watch Video

Dec 2, 2018, 09:09 pm IST
In a shocking video showing Aam Admi Party leader brutally caning a person in public goes viral on social medias.

Saurav Jha, MLA representative of Aam Admi Pary’s Eastern UP front in Delhi can be seen hitting a youth named Vikas who is in a semi-naked state. The stick with which Vikas was thrashed belonged to the cops who were witnessing the scene silently.

Vikas was accused of eve-teasing and has several criminal cases against him. His brother was also accused of gang-rape some two years back. Vikas’ family has alleged that Jha had demanded Rs 25 lakh for dismissing the case against his brother but the family refused to pay the hefty amount. They alleged that Jha who was highly irked over this, vented out his anger at Vikas as soon as he got the opportunity. They also accused Jha of beating Vikas’ father who is hospitalised.

Jha has admitted that he is the person in the video and has argued that Vikas and his friends troubled the people of the area with their criminal activities.

Vikas and his brother are serving sentence for cases relating to offence against women and other criminal cases.

 

