After Spending Two days in Congress, BJP Leader Returns to his Home Party

Dec 2, 2018, 08:17 am IST
Four times MLA and Former Gujarat Social Jsutice minister Sundar singh Chouhan had surprised veryone with his shift to Congress party a few days ago. But then it seemed that it only took him 48 hours to convince himself that he needs to go back to his original home- BJP. Chouhan, after spending todays at Congress camp returned BJP.

Chouhan had quit BJP protesting against the agricultural policy of the party. The incident has made both Congress and BJP more alert with a by-election all set to happen on Jasdan on 20th of this month.

