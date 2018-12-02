Anand Neelakantan’s new novel ‘Vanara ‘ to be adapted into multi-lingual film

Malayali writer Anand Neelakantan’s new novel “Vanara: The Legend of Baali, Sugreeva and Tara” will be adapted to a multi-lingual film. The novel ‘Vanara’, is an epic tale from the Ramayana of the Vanara brothers about love, lust, and betrayal. The book is published by Penguin.

Neelakantan, also known for “Asura: Tale of the Vanquished” and the “Ajaya” series, and ‘The Rise of Sivagami’. ‘The Rise of Sivagami’ is a prequel to the film’ bahubali’. The director of the film S.S. Rajamoulee has selected Anand to write the prequel of his colossal film. The book ‘The Rise of Sivagami’ is becoming a Netflix series.

“‘Vanara…’ is my best work till date and I am sure the producers are capable of making it a great film. It is also a matter of pride and joy that the book rights were bought within two days of its release, thanks to the Story Ink,” the writer said in a statement.

DAR Media, a 10-year old production house, has produced films such as “The Lunchbox”, “D-Day” and “Ugly” is behind the project. Vivek Rangachari, Producer at DAR Media, said: “Mythology, as depicted in Anand Neelakantan’s books, is not just contemporary, but also puts our cultural history into context. ‘Vanara…’ is an extraordinary book and we are very excited at the prospect of adapting this book into a film.”