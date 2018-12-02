Congress leader Ashok Gehlot says that, ‘PM Modi, Vasundhara Raje will have to take 100 births to become Nehru’

They talk about Rahul Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, but Prime Minister Modi and Vasundhara will have to take 100 births to become Nehru,” says senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

“BJP is not doing politics based on issues. It has mixed other issues including castes,” he said. Gehlot further targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged he was the first prime minister who is not doing politics on the issues maintaining the dignity of his post. “He should do politics on national and international issues”, he added.

He said that elections are like festivals and should be celebrated with brotherhood and good feeling. Gehlot said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also said that the party doesn’t have a fight with anyone, but it is a fight of ideology, policies, and programmes.

Slamming the Centre over demonetization, Gehlot said it was a black chapter and prime minister “shattered” the country’s economy. He also accused Vasundhara Raje government of closing down various public welfare schemes of the previous Congress government. Public welfare schemes of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Vasundhara Raje governments were not closed down by the Congress government, he said.