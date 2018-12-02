Latest NewselectionsIndiaPolitics

Congress uses temples and cows for political gains accuses Rajnath Singh

Dec 2, 2018, 03:47 pm IST
Union Home Minister and Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh criticized that the Congress party is using temples and cows for political gains. Temples and cows were not an elections stunt for the BJP, he added. Congress leaders start offering prayers at temples when elections are near whereas for the BJP it is an integral part of their culture.

“Congress leaders start offering prayers at the temple when elections are approaching. They were not seen praying in temples earlier. Temples and cows can be an election issue for Congress, but it is not an election stunt for the BJP. It is an integral part of our cultural life’..

