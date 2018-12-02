Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff at Deepika-Ranveer’s wedding reception : Watch Video

Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff made a starry appearance at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s second Mumbai wedding reception. Both Disha and Tiger wore white to the event and complimented each other, as always.

The two appeared in ‘Baaghi 2’ together and their crackling chemistry had set silver screen ablaze. People absolutely love to see them together. Neither Tiger nor Disha have admitted being in a relationship but rumour mills are rife that there is more than what meets the eye. The two are spotted by the paps, hanging out in Bandra every now and then.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Bharat’. The film also stars Sunil Grover, Tabu, Aasif Sheikh to name a few. On the other hand, Tiger will be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’. The movie marks Bollywood debut of Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria.