KeralaLatest News

Do not insult Deepa Nishanth: Rahul Easwar

Dec 2, 2018, 06:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Activist Rahul Easwar has requested not to insult writer Deepa Nishanth and Shreechithran any more. Both the left wing writers had been subject to severe insult and criticism after the former landed in a plagiarism row.
He said that he disagrees with their many stands. It is not right to insult or criticize them in any way, he wrote as a Facebook post.

Deepa Nishanth had later admitted her mistake and so it is the time to end the controversy, he said. Remember that everyone has faults and the enmity towards political ideas should not be resolved individually, he said.

Deepa Nishanth landed in a plagiarism row after young writer S Kalesh alleged she has copied the lines of his poem, written and published seven years back.

??????? ?????????????? ???? ????????????(4 points, 1 minute)1. ???? ????????????? ????????????? ??? ??????????…

Gepostet von Rahul Easwar am Samstag, 1. Dezember 2018

Tags

Related Articles

juhi chawla
Jul 31, 2018, 11:09 am IST

Juhi Chawla Wants this Couple in her ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’ Reboot

trilateral summit
Jun 16, 2018, 09:22 am IST

PAKISTAN CEASEFIRE VIOLATIONS AMID EID; BREAKING NEWS

Dec 24, 2017, 01:32 pm IST

These countries don’t celebrate christmas,,,,,Read more here!!!

Jan 27, 2018, 10:18 pm IST

All India traders body announces 48 hour Bandh to protest against sealing drive

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close