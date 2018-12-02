Do not insult Deepa Nishanth: Rahul Easwar

Activist Rahul Easwar has requested not to insult writer Deepa Nishanth and Shreechithran any more. Both the left wing writers had been subject to severe insult and criticism after the former landed in a plagiarism row.

He said that he disagrees with their many stands. It is not right to insult or criticize them in any way, he wrote as a Facebook post.

Deepa Nishanth had later admitted her mistake and so it is the time to end the controversy, he said. Remember that everyone has faults and the enmity towards political ideas should not be resolved individually, he said.

Deepa Nishanth landed in a plagiarism row after young writer S Kalesh alleged she has copied the lines of his poem, written and published seven years back.