Doctors operate a man who swallow a denture while eating

A man by mistake swallows denture while eating, then he has to be operated by the doctors. 35-year-old Govind Singh from Uttarkashi was operated by ENT specialists at Government Doon Medical College & Hospital after his dentures got stuck in his intestines while he was eating a meal. Doctors operated on him with an endoscopic technique and retrieved the dentures.

Govind Singh, who met with an accident a couple of years ago, had a four-piece denture fitted on his upper jaw. Singh, who has been kept under observation in the intensive care unit, will be discharged after some time.