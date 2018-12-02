Latest NewsIndiaHealthFunny

Doctors operate a man who swallow a denture while eating

Dec 2, 2018, 11:08 pm IST
A man by mistake swallows denture while eating, then he has to be operated by the doctors. 35-year-old Govind Singh from Uttarkashi was operated by ENT specialists at Government Doon Medical College & Hospital after his dentures got stuck in his intestines while he was eating a meal. Doctors operated on him with an endoscopic technique and retrieved the dentures.

Govind Singh, who met with an accident a couple of years ago, had a four-piece denture fitted on his upper jaw. Singh, who has been kept under observation in the intensive care unit, will be discharged after some time.

