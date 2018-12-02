Former DGP T.P.Senkumar praises Seva Bharati’s voluntary works

The former DGP T.P. Senkumar has praised Seva Bharati for its volunteer work at the time of massive floods that hit Kerala. He has said that Seva Bharati had begun rebuilding and reconstructing Kerala, which was hit by a massive flood. Though the government has not been able to start its work and to rebuild the damages that the flood has left, but the Seva Bharati has begun its work.

He was inaugurating the Seva Bharati state conference in Palakkad. From anyone looking from outside, it is a wonder that the service of the Seva Bharati goes well. Senkabhari He also said that the service of Sevabharathi is not common but it is to be known by the outside world. Though the organization does not publicize its efforts, now on it must also do that, he added.

Seva Bharati State president Dr. K. Prasanna Moorthy, National Organizing Secretary Ragesh Jain, Palakkad municipality Vice Chairman C.Krishnakumar,RSS leader P.N.Easwaran and others participated in the function.