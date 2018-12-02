Google to Shut Down this Popular App?

Google has become such an integral part of most of our lives that there is hardly a person who doesn’t use any of Google’s app. So when Google announces that any of its apps are going to be taken off, people listen to it with a rush of heartbeat. So here is a news for you, Google might pull the plug off its messaging app hangout by 2020.

Hangouts was launched as a replacement for Gchat in 2013 by Google but have been losing features in recent years as the company has stopped updating the app and taken away SMS messaging.

Google hinted at “giving up on having its own consumer messaging app” back in April when it announced a new RCS Chat feature within Android Messages. Chat hasn’t officially launched yet, as the timing is up to each carrier, but reports of support for RCS messaging coming in early 2019 fit the timing for Hangouts shutting down in 2020.

The Hangouts offers its users messaging, video chat, SMS and Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) features. The tech titan had also introduced its Allo and Duo services as simple-to-use instant messaging apps. The Allo and Duo have been introduced as brand new products, thus, the Hangouts remains to be a business group or collaboration communication service.