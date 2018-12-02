Here’s how to get Rs 400 cashback on Rs 399 Airtel recharge

Airtel is now offering a cashback of Rs 400 to prepaid customers who recharge with its Rs 399 plan. Essentially, this should mean you’re getting a cashback of a full 100 percent. Well, not really.

That’s because there’s a catch. And as always, you need to read the fine print to know everything. The total cashback of Rs 400 is available in the form of eight vouchers of Rs 50 each. While that doesn’t sound too bad, you can only redeem one voucher at a time once you recharge with Rs 399.

This means that every time you recharge with the telco’s Rs 399 monthly plan, a cashback voucher of Rs 50 is automatically applied before the payment, bringing the total payment of the plan to Rs 349. Subsequently, you can do the same thing (recharging with Rs 399 plan and getting the Rs 50 voucher) seven more times, thus getting the total cashback of Rs 400.